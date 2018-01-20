For those of us with competing demands on our finite funds — and that would be pretty much everybody — a specific target helps us set priorities.

The superficial answer to the question of how much to save for retirement never changes. It’s always “more.”

Bob Toomey, vice president for research at S.R. Schill & Associates, a financial-advisory firm on Mercer Island, recommends socking away between 10 and 15 percent of your annual gross income for retirement.

He also urges workers to take full advantage of their employers’ retirement plans, especially when employers offer matching contributions.

How much each person ultimately needs to save depends on his or her expected retirement income and lifestyle.

Online retirement calculators are often a good place to get started, and many are available, including:

• The Social Security Administration. Go to www.ssa.gov, scroll down and click on “Calculators.”

• NerdWallet. Go to www.nerdwallet.com, open the drop-down box under “Investing” and click on “Retirement calculator” under “Popular tools.”

• Don’t Quit Your Day Job. Yes, that’s the name of the website at dqydj.com. Scroll down and click on “Calculators and Visualizations.” You can easily spend a January weekend there.

— George Erb