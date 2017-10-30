WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Oct. 27 $20,417,782 Statutory debt limit –Suspended– Total public debt outstanding Oct. 27 $20,454,137 Operating balance Oct. 27 $198,032 Interest fiscal year 2017 $262,781 Interest fiscal year 2016 $240,722 Deficit fiscal year 2017 -$665,712 Deficit fiscal year 2016 -$585,646 Receipts fiscal year 2017 $3,314,894 Receipts fiscal year 2016 $3,266,774 Outlays fiscal year 2017 $3,980,605 Outlays fiscal year 2016 $3,852,420 Gold assets in Sept $11,041