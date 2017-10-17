WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Oct. 16 $20,386,686 Statutory debt limit –Suspended– Total public debt outstanding Oct. 16 $20,422,972 Operating balance Oct. 16 $212,602 Interest fiscal year 2017 thru Aug $274,563 Interest same period pvs fiscal year $257,688 Deficit fiscal year 2017 thru Aug -$673,711 Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$619,092 Receipts fiscal year 2017 thru Aug $2,966,172 Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $2,910,151 Outlays fiscal year 2017 thru Aug $3,639,882 Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $3,529,243 Gold assets in Aug $11,041