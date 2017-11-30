Share story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 29 $20,527,880
Statutory debt limit –Suspended–
Total public debt outstanding Nov. 29 $20,564,167
Operating balance Nov. 29 $178,685
Interest fiscal year 2018 thru Oct $28,492
Interest same period pvs fiscal year $23,403
Deficit fiscal year 2018 thru Oct -$63,214
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$45,831
Receipts fiscal year 2018 thru Oct $235,341
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $221,692
Outlays fiscal year 2018 thru Oct $298,555
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $267,523
Gold assets in Oct $11,041
