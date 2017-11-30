WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 29 $20,527,880 Statutory debt limit –Suspended– Total public debt outstanding Nov. 29 $20,564,167 Operating balance Nov. 29 $178,685 Interest fiscal year 2018 thru Oct $28,492 Interest same period pvs fiscal year $23,403 Deficit fiscal year 2018 thru Oct -$63,214 Deficit same period pvs fiscal year -$45,831 Receipts fiscal year 2018 thru Oct $235,341 Receipts same period pvs fiscal year $221,692 Outlays fiscal year 2018 thru Oct $298,555 Outlays same period pvs fiscal year $267,523 Gold assets in Oct $11,041