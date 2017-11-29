WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 28
$20,531,581
Statutory debt limit
–Suspended–
Total public debt outstanding Nov. 28
$20,567,937
Operating balance Nov. 28
$174,602
Interest fiscal year 2018 thru Oct
$28,492
Interest same period pvs fiscal year
$23,403
Deficit fiscal year 2018 thru Oct
-$63,214
Deficit same period pvs fiscal year
-$45,831
Receipts fiscal year 2018 thru Oct
$235,341
Receipts same period pvs fiscal year
$221,692
Outlays fiscal year 2018 thru Oct
$298,555
Outlays same period pvs fiscal year
$267,523
Gold assets in Oct
$11,041