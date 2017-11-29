WASHINGTON (AP) — Figures on government spending and debt in millions of dollars. The government’s fiscal year runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

Total public debt subject to limit Nov. 28

$20,531,581

Statutory debt limit

–Suspended–

Total public debt outstanding Nov. 28

$20,567,937

Operating balance Nov. 28

$174,602

Interest fiscal year 2018 thru Oct

$28,492

Interest same period pvs fiscal year

$23,403

Deficit fiscal year 2018 thru Oct

-$63,214

Deficit same period pvs fiscal year

-$45,831

Receipts fiscal year 2018 thru Oct

$235,341

Receipts same period pvs fiscal year

$221,692

Outlays fiscal year 2018 thru Oct

$298,555

Outlays same period pvs fiscal year

$267,523

Gold assets in Oct

$11,041