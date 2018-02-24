If they want to take control of their personal finances, young adults should first find out where they are spending their money.

If they want to take control of their personal finances, young adults should first find out where they are spending their money.

That’s the No. 1 tip for millennials from financial planners Thom Allison and Jessica Kirwin at Allison Spielman Advisors in Bellevue.

“It all starts with cash flow,” said Kirwin, an adviser with the firm.

Tracking spending also helps people tell whether their money is going toward the things that are important to them, said Allison, the firm’s principal. Having clear spending priorities can be a defense against temptation “when those shiny baubles show up,” he said.

The two planners suggested a couple of online personal-finance websites for those who want to track their spending and build household budgets:

• Mint.com. The free personal-finance website is owned by Intuit and offers a variety of tools, including budgeting and linking to household accounts.

• Youneedabudget.com. This fee-based website goes by its acronym, YNAB. It offers budgeting and account linking, as well as tutorials.