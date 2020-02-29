At any given moment, I have no clue how much money is invested in my retirement and investment accounts.

I prefer it that way.

But I know it’s not $0.

So when I logged onto my Fidelity Investments account on February 19 and it showed a zero balance, I knew something was wrong, and that it wasn’t with my accounts.

It was a quick what-the-heck moment. I wasn’t looking to trade or make any moves, so I wasn’t missing out on anything. It felt like a systems problem that would be resolved shortly.

When I checked back, maybe an hour later, Fidelity had cleared things up, at least with my account; the company hasn’t said how many people were affected or for how long.

MarketWatch.com reported that Fidelity had similar problems again in the middle of Monday’s market meltdown, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing more than 1,000 points on the day. If you judge from comments on Twitter, other firms also had computer struggles in terms of displaying proper balances.

There’s no acceptable excuse for these kinds of glitches. No one – much less a fat guy like me who has had a heart attack – should ever access an account to find it wiped out, even if it’s momentary and not real. If I hadn’t known better, it would have taken my breath away. (That Fido account represents less than 20 percent of my net worth; I pity anyone who thought they were wiped out completely, even for a second.)

Because I do know better, however, I found an interesting learning moment in the glitch, namely wondering what kind of real drop might have freaked me out.

Let’s say that instead of a total wipeout, Fidelity’s glitch had made it look like my portfolio was down 10 percent, or 20 or 40. A drop like that – with a number dramatically below my total but plausible in a market crash – might have made my heart flutter and blood pressure rise.

It would have felt real.

As investors, we need to know our pressure points and when there is real pain. Like an athlete, we need to play through pain and hurt – like the 1,000-point drop on Monday – while being cautious around real, long-lasting injuries.

The market on Monday suffered its third-worst point decline in 124 years, as measured by the Dow. That sounds horrible until you factor in that it was roughly a 3.5 percent drop, a size that the market routinely recovers from in a week or a month.

While there are plenty of nervous experts out there talking about a market due for a significant downturn or worse, most believe that solid economic underpinnings wil turn any downturn into a buying opportunity in the long run.

So if 3.5 percent in a day isn’t really scary, what about double that amount? How about 10 percent in a week, or 25 percent in a month?

What if, instead of one retirement account looking like it had vanished, the decline was across the board, in every account, so that each statement or balance check brought bad news with it?

When the pain starts to feel real, when losses feel start to leave the paper and seem more tangible, it’s scary.

Everyone should know that point in themselves.

It changes in time. As a 20-something investor with a few thousand dollars invested, I could go hellbent for leather; any loss was relatively small. By comparison, as I saved for college there became a point where it was dangerous to risk the tuition money. Now, with more in assets than ever, but nearing retirement age, I can take a bruising but want to avoid bloodshed and broke bones.

There is also a question that comes with determining those points, namely “What do I do if it goes there?”

The standard advice when the market is cratering is “Don’t panic,” which is worthless because no one has ever come up with a good time to freak out.

In those moments you want to know that your portfolio is balanced and age-appropriate, that you are not so heavy in stocks that a meltdown will cripple you, but not so conservative that you’re losing purchasing power because you’ve got too much cash.

I ran the math after the Fidelity incident, totaling my accounts – which I rarely do – and then looked at the size of a loss that would make me flinch.

Much as I’d like to think I know enough about investing to never be scared, I’ll admit that seeing the results of a big decline pushing me back towards fiscal uncertainty was discomforting.

Looking at my numbers, I realized that I’m willing to play chicken with a market decline at least up to 25 percent, but if the loss grew to one-third of my net worth, I’d start questioning how long it would take to recover.

Somewhere between there and seeing my portfolio cut in half, I’d be trying to decide if I have to protect what’s left of my retirement future and whether I have the time and the fortitude to try to recover my losses.

At that point, I wonder if I would still have my nerve.

I’d like to believe I would, but the momentary what-the-heck twinge I felt at seeing the obviously wrong zero balance from Fidelity tells me it won’t be easy.

The entire exercise showed me numbers that I hope I never have to see again, even if they were imaginary.

Now is the time to check those numbers on your own accounts, to size up your risk, reward and nervous potential.

I don’t log into my accounts often, but when I do and I see a balance, I want the amount to align with my expectations. If it comes close to being out of line – and not because of a temporary glitch – that’s when you want to have a planned reaction, a response to actual trouble.

Take time now, however, to decide how many lost dollars it takes for a crisis to feel real; that will help you get through any glitch, head fake or trouble the market dishes out next.