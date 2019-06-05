By
The New York Times

Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn its offer to merge with Renault, a company spokesman confirmed Wednesday, walking away from a deal that would have created a new automotive giant.

The withdrawal came after two days of meetings at Renault’s headquarters in Paris, in which the company’s chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, sought to convince its board of the financial and industrial merits of a deal.

Since Fiat Chrysler officially unveiled its proposal May 26, the plan has faced resistance by some Renault shareholders who argued that the Italian-American conglomerate was undervaluing a crown jewel of French industry. France’s powerful labor union at Renault objected to a deal, warning that a combined entity could lead to layoffs.

In a statement posted to its website Wednesday, Renault said it was unable to make a decision because representatives of the French government, which has a seat on the board, requested to postpone the vote.

John Elkann, the Fiat Chrysler chairman, also held a whirlwind of meetings with French government officials in Paris over the weekend, promising that a deal wouldn’t lead to factory closures. The issue is politically sensitive for President Emmanuel Macron at a time when foreign companies including General Electric, Whirlpool and Ford are cutting thousands of jobs in France.

