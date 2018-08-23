DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 209,000 minivans and SUVs worldwide to fix a brake problem that can cause longer stopping distances.
The recall covers the 2018 Dodge Journey, 2019 Jeep Cherokee and the 2018 and 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and Jeep Compass. Most are in the United States.
The company says a brake-system part wasn’t built to specifications, allowing gas bubbles to form in the brake fluid. FCA has received no customer complaints or reports of any crashes or injuries from the problem.
Owners will be notified shortly. Dealers will replace the brake fluid, which Fiat Chrysler says will solve the problem.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon confirms major office lease in Bellevue, will occupy former Expedia headquarters
- Behind the fight over Google's China project, a battle for the company's soul | Jon Talton
- For crew of 2,100-passenger cruise ship, frenetic 'turnaround day' in Seattle starts and ends the journey
- Ste. Michelle CEO Ted Baseler retiring after 34 years with Woodinville winery | The Grapevine
- Free passes and canoe races: Wages may be low, but little-known perks make working at a theme park attractive