DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 182,000 pickup trucks worldwide to fix an electrical problem that can knock out the power steering.

The recall covers Ram 1500 pickups from the 2019 model year. Most are in the U.S. and Canada, and one-third are still on dealer lots.

The company said Friday a fastener that grounds the battery wasn’t secured properly in manufacturing. The connection can become loose, which disables the power steering. Drivers can still steer but the effort it takes wouldn’t be consistent.

FCA says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will secure the fastener at no cost to owners. Fiat Chrysler says it doesn’t have a date for the recall to begin, but it under U.S. law it has to start within 60 days.