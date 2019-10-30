MILAN (AP) — Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday confirmed that it is in talks with French rival PSA Peugeot, its second bid this year to reshape the global auto industry facing huge challenges with the transition to electric and autonomous vehicles.

The statement said the discussions were ongoing “aimed at creating one of the world’s leading mobility groups,” but didn’t specify whether the goal was a full merger or a looser alliance. No further details were given. PSA Peugeot put out a similar statement.

Fiat Chrysler has long been looking for a partner to help shoulder investments in the capital-heavy industry, under the outlook that failure to consolidate would inevitably lead some companies to fail.

Talks this year with another French carmaker, Renault, to create what would have been the third-largest carmaker broke down over French government concerns about the role of the Japanese partner Nissan and criticisms from Renault’s leading union.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was formed in 2014 out of a merger of Italian carmaker Fiat and the American company Chrysler, which Fiat brought back from the brink of bankruptcy.