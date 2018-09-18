MARANELLO, Italy (AP) — Sportscar maker Ferrari has unveiled two updated versions of its classic open-top “barchetta” racing model as it briefs investors on a new five-year business plan.

Nicolo Boari, the head of product marketing, said Tuesday that the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are “the most powerful ever in Ferrari history,” with an 810 horsepower engine able to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds.

Boeri said the open-cockpit sportscars with either one or two seats are “probably the closest and purest driving experience to the Formula 1.”

Ferrari said that under 500 vehicles will be produced and sold only to eligible Ferrari customers.

Ferrari’s new CEO, Louis Camilleri, will outline Ferrari’s new business plan later Tuesday. He replaced Sergio Marchionne, who died in July.