MILAN (AP) — The Salvatore Ferragamo fashion house says earnings in the first nine months of the year were down 18 percent as sales of the trademark footwear slumped.
The leather goods and apparel maker on Thursday reported net profit of 65 million euros ($74 million) in the period, compared with 79 million euros in the first nine months of 2017.
Revenue was down 3.3 percent to 972 million euros, from 1 billion euros in the same period last year, with decreases in every region. Asia Pacific remained the brand’s biggest market, even with a 2 percent drop in sales. Sales were down 5.5 percent in Europe and 4 percent in North America.
Footwear sales dropped by 4.3 percent, while handbags and accessories increased by 3.4 percent. Fragrance sales also increased.
Most Read Business Stories
- Boeing to warn 737 MAX operators of a potential instrument failure that could cause the jet to nose-dive
- Scrutiny of Lion Air crash turns to automated systems that command Boeing 737 pitch VIEW
- Big Tech pushes back against ‘dramatic increase’ in H-1B visa denials
- Seattle home prices down $80,000 from peak amid unprecedented spike in homes sitting unsold
- What might be behind the latest twist on Amazon's HQ2(s) | Jon Talton