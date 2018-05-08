FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan is back online after being shut down for a series of repairs.

DTE Energy spokesman Stephen Tait tells the Monroe News that Fermi 2 in Monroe County was restarted on Sunday.

The plant was offline initially beginning in mid-April following the malfunction of a transformer. The utility had completed its investigation into the transformer malfunction but it stayed offline after an inspection found an issue with a valve on the reactor recirculation system.

The newspaper says the transformer problem appears to have been caused by water in a breaker associated with the transformer.

Fermi 2 supplies 20 percent of the electricity generated by DTE. The Detroit-based utility’s plant is located along Lake Erie in Monroe County’s Frenchtown Township, near Michigan’s border with Ohio.

