FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A nuclear power plant in southeastern Michigan is operating at reduced power for additional repairs.

DTE Energy spokesman Stephen Tait tells the Monroe News that Fermi 2 in Monroe County was cut back to 63 percent power to make repairs to the one of two reactor feed pumps. The plant had been brought back online this month following a series of repairs starting in mid-April.

Tait says during the startup officials found vibrations “slightly higher than expected” in one pump. He says the vibrations don’t affect plant safety and the plant is in “safe, stable condition.” He says the plant will be returned to full power after repairs are made.

The Detroit-based utility’s plant is located along Lake Erie in Frenchtown Township, near Michigan’s border with Ohio.

___

Information from: Monroe News, http://www.monroenews.com