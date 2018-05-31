HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Plans by Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes to jointly build a casino in East Windsor have received a boost from federal regulators.
The U.S. Department of Interior says it will publish a notice of approval on Friday for amendments to a revenue-sharing agreement between the state of Connecticut and the Mohegan tribe.
A spokesman for the tribal joint venture says the department is also expected to approve changes “in the very near future,” to the state’s compact with the Mashantucket Pequots.
State legislation requires federal approval of those changes before the new casino can open on non-tribal land. The tribes hope to compete with a new MGM Resorts casino scheduled to open this summer in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The tribe and state had sued the department over a lack of action.