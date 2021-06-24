A Nigerian citizen has been arrested and charged in connection with last year’s $650 million unemployment fraud scheme in Washington state, federal officials say.

Chukwuemeka Onyegbula was indicted Wednesday on charges of stealing at least $300,000 in unemployment insurance benefits from Washington and other states, and at least $50,000 in federal disaster loans, according to documents filed in federal district court in Tacoma.

Onyegbula, who used the alias Phillip Carter, was arrested June 3 by Nigerian authorities and is being detained in Nigeria, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle.

Onyegbula is accused in a scheme similar to one allegedly used by another Nigerian citizen, Abidemi Rufai, who was arrested in New York in May and charged with using stolen identities to steal $350,000 in jobless benefits from Washington state.

This is a developing story and will be updated.