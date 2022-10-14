WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Friday that many of his financial trades and investments in the past five years inadvertently violated the central bank’s ethics rules, and he has revised all his financial disclosures since becoming president in 2017.

Bostic said the trades were made by several investment managers and he was unaware of the transactions. He said he has since changed his investment approach to remain within the rules.

Bostic’s disclosure comes just a year after a trading controversy engulfed the Federal Reserve. Last fall, two bank presidents resigned after their trading attracted criticism from ethics watchdogs and some politicians.

Bostic said investment advisers and managers had made financial transactions during periods surrounding Fed meetings, when members of the Federal Reserve’s policymaking committee are not supposed to trade. The advisers also purchased investments that Fed members aren’t supposed to own under a set of revised ethics rules that took effect in May.

The board of the Atlanta Fed said it has accepted Bostic’s explanations for the oversights and announced no further actions.

Still, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has asked the Fed’s Office of Inspector General to review Bostic’s financial disclosures.

Advertising

“We look forward to the results of their work and will accept and take appropriate actions based on their findings,” a Fed spokesperson said.

The Fed revised its ethics rules in May to put tougher limits on investing by Fed officials and senior staff. Officials are now largely restricted to owning only diversified mutual funds and have to provide 45 days’ notice before making any trade.

Bostic said he has altered his current investments to conform with the updated ethical guidelines.

“I recognize it is my responsibility to understand and abide by every obligation of this office,” Bostic said in a statement. “I want to be clear: At no time did I knowingly authorize or complete a financial transaction based on nonpublic information or with any intent to conceal or sidestep my obligations of transparent and accountable reporting.”