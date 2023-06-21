NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

FedEx Corp. (FDX), down $2.55 to $229.10.

The package delivery company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

American International Group Inc. (AIG), up 36 cents to $56.44.

The insurer named Sabra Purtill as chief financial officer.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), up $1.84 to $104.56.

Energy companies rose along with crude oil prices.

La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB), down 15 cents to $27.31.

The Michigan-based furniture maker gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO), up $3.82 to $32.08.

The medical supplies maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), down $1.94 to $62.24.

The recreational vehicle maker gave investors a mixed fiscal third-quarter financial report.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG), down 16 cents to $2.66.

The gas shipping company’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), up $7.69 to $144.23.

The discount retailer reaffirmed its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.