Washingtonians who were kept from their jobs by the severe flooding late last year may be eligible for unemployment benefits under a federal relief program that launched Monday.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance pays a temporary weekly benefit of between $231 and $929 for qualifying claimants who live or work in Clallam, Skagit and Whatcom counties, or tribal lands of the Lummi Nation, Nooksack Indian Tribe and Quileute Tribe, and were affected by flooding from Nov. 5 to Dec. 2.

The assistance, which follows a Jan. 5 disaster declaration by President Joe Biden, runs through July 9 and is administered by the state Employment Security Department.

The benefits are aimed at people whose work or self-employment was lost or disrupted for at least one week due to the flooding, and who apply for regular state-funded unemployment but do not qualify. Eligible individuals include workers whose employers closed, workers who were unable to reach work, and workers who were unable to start a new job as a result of the funding.

Agency officials don’t know how many people may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance or are likely to apply. Workers who think they may be eligible can check online, call a dedicated helpline at 855-952-9988 or visit WorkSource offices in Bellingham, Sequim and Mount Vernon.

Applications must be filed or postmarked no later than March 9.