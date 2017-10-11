CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury in Chicago has convicted a lawyer of defrauding an elderly couple out of $300,000.

Portage, Indiana-based lawyer Robert Jon Schlyer faces up to 30 years in prison after he was convicted on two counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution and one count of bank fraud.

The 47-year-old Schlyer was representing two co-schemers in connection with a foreclosure lawsuit. Trial evidence showed Schlyer produced fraudulent documents to postpone foreclosure.

The co-schemers were in default on an Amcore loan in 2005 when Schlyer presented fraudulent documents to the bank and the victims. The victims believed they were making a safe, $300,000 investment in property redevelopment backed by a trust. But the trust didn’t exist.

Schlyer is scheduled to be sentenced in January.