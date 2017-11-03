PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana shipping port along Lake Michigan has landed a nearly $10 million federal grant for an expansion project.
The U.S. Department of Transportation grant will cover about half the cost for the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor project. The Ports of Indiana state agency will pay the rest.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the Burns Harbor port is coming off the highest three-year total volume of cargo, such as steel, coal, limestone and grain, in its 47-year history
Ports of Indiana chief executive Rich Cooper says the expansion will give companies more options for transferring shipments between ships, rail cars and trucks.
The expansion plan includes two new rail yards that could store 165 rail cars and a new 6-acre truck yard.
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com