WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal court rules that FCC had the right to dump net-neutrality rules, but couldn’t bar states from passing their own .
Federal court rules that FCC had the right to dump net-neutrality rules, but couldn’t bar states from passing their own
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.