The U.S. federal budget deficit jumped 26% in the 2019 fiscal year to $984 billion, reaching the highest level in seven years, as the government was forced to borrow more money to pay for President Donald Trump’s tax and spending policies, official figures showed Friday.

The deficit is projected to top $1 trillion in 2020 as a slowdown in global economic growth and festering trade tensions weigh on the U.S. economy. The deficit came in just under the $1 trillion wire last year, but that was largely the result of Trump’s tariffs, which brought in more than $70 billion in revenue.

The fiscal scorecard shows how far the Republican Party, under Trump, has strayed from conservative orthodoxy, which long prioritized less spending and lower deficits. It is also a damning rebuke of Trump, who promised as a presidential candidate to eliminate deficits by cutting spending and expanding the economy.

Instead, he has allowed them to swell nearly 50% under his watch by enacting sweeping tax cuts and increasing government spending.

After years of railing against federal spending while President Barack Obama was in office, Republicans have supported Trump’s bid to reinvest in the military and have largely followed his lead in cutting budget deals with Democrats that have increased overall spending.

The increasing levels of red ink are notable in part because they come at a moment of sustained economic growth, when budget deficits typically fall, not rise. The United States entered its longest expansion on record in July, yet the deficit has continued to balloon.

The deficit is growing in large part because tax receipts are falling, as Trump’s 2017 tax cuts continue to siphon revenue from the Treasury. The numbers reflect the fact that Trump’s most significant legislative achievement is not paying for itself, as Republicans have said it would. In fact, tax revenue for the last two years has fallen more than $400 billion short of what the Congressional Budget Office projected in June 2017, six months before the tax law was passed.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that the president’s economic agenda was working, pointing to the historically low jobless rate, and called on lawmakers to help the administration cut spending.

But there appears to be no sign that Congress will look to enact those proposals any time soon.