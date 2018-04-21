SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — A federal restriction imposed on Sheridan in northern Wyoming in the late 1980s has been lifted as the result of decades-long efforts to improve air quality in the city.

The Environmental Protection Agency officially recognized Sheridan as an area in attainment with federal air quality standards earlier this month.

The Sheridan Press reports that the action lifts a construction ban on projects that could lead to air pollution and acknowledges that pollution control efforts have been effective.

Mike Morris of the state Department of Environmental Quality says Sheridan had noticeable air quality issues in the early 1980s, particularly in the winter and spring, caused by dust kicked up on roads.

To restore the city’s air quality, Sheridan implemented a pollution control plan that included overhauling its road maintenance plan.

