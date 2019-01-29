LEWES, Del. (AP) — The Delaware artist who created the “Fearless Girl” statue is being sued by a group that says she failed to make a 9-foot (2.7-meter) bronze replica of Alexander Hamilton.

The News Journal reports the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Alumni Association’s lawsuit says Kristen Visbal breached a $28,000 contract to create the statue.

The lawsuit says Visbal agreed in February 2017 to create a preliminary model of the Hamilton statue. That was around one month before “Fearless Girl” appeared on Wall Street, commissioned by an asset management firm to support greater female representation on corporate boards.

The lawsuit says Visbal never delivered. The association terminated its agreement last June, demanding a refund.

The lawsuit seeks that refund and other fees.

Visbal didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com