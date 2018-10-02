The surprise inspection is latest move by the FDA to increase pressure on e-cigarette makers to curtail marketing their products to teenagers.

The Food and Drug Administration conducted a surprise inspection of the headquarters of the e-cigarette maker Juul Labs last Friday, carting away more than 1,000 documents it said were related to the company’s sales and marketing practices.

The raid, announced Tuesday, was seen as an attempt to ratchet up pressure on the company, which controls 72 percent of the e-cigarette market in the United States and whose products have become popular in high schools. The FDA said it was particularly interested in whether Juul deliberately targeted minors as consumers.

“The new and highly disturbing data we have on youth use demonstrates plainly that e-cigarettes are creating an epidemic of regular nicotine use among teens,” the FDA said in a statement. “It is vital that we take action to understand and address the particular appeal of, and ease of access to, these products among kids.”

FDA officials described the surprise inspection as a follow-up to a request the agency made for Juul’s research and marketing data in April. Kevin Burns, Juul’s chief executive officer, said the company had already handed over more than 50,000 pages of internal documents to the FDA in response to that request.

“We want to be part of the solution in preventing underage use, and we believe it will take industry and regulators working together to restrict youth access,” he said.

In recent months, the FDA has increasingly expressed alarm over the prevalence of vaping among youths in high school and even middle school, which its commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, said had reached “epidemic proportions.”

The number of high-school students who used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days has risen roughly 75 percent since last year to about 3 million, according to preliminary unpublished data, confirmed by the FDA. Gottlieb has repeatedly noted that the candylike names and flavors of many vaping liquids seem intended to attract younger users.