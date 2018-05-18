IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration is encouraging businesses not to use an Iowa company’s service or any other that promises to hide information about safety violations.

The FDA said this week that it’s aware of Tin Moon., a Dubuque marketing company founded by U.S. Rep. Rod Blum and his business partner in 2016.

Tin Moon has solicited business from companies who have received FDA warning letters that direct them to correct safety violations. Tin Moon says FDA letters are derogatory and hurt business, and that its “reputation management service” can remove them from page one of online search results.

FDA says companies should focus on correcting violations rather than “on ways to hide these warnings from the public.” The FDA says it’s important for citizens to have access to accurate information when searching for a product or company.

Tin Moon has been under scrutiny since February, when The Associated Press reported that Blum failed to disclose it on his annual financial disclosure.