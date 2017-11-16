TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved the first new treatment in nearly two decades to prevent internal bleeding in certain patients with hemophilia, an inherited blood-clotting disorder.
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Hemlibra (hem-LEE’-bruh), a weekly injection for hemophilia A patients who have developed resistance to standard medicines.
Genentech, the drug’s developer, says the list price will be about $482,000 for the first year and slightly less after that.
Genentech, a subsidiary of Swiss drugmaker Roche, says that’s half the cost of the only other option for patients with this resistance. That treatment requires an IV drip several times a week.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- Lawmakers aren’t moving fast enough to boost education spending, Washington Supreme Court rules
Hemophilia mostly affects males.