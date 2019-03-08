The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first immunotherapy drug for breast cancer.
Swiss drugmaker Roche’s Tecentriq was OK’d Friday for treating advanced triple-negative breast cancer, which accounts for about 15 percent of cases. It’s to be given with chemotherapy, the standard treatment.
Mount Sinai breast cancer specialist Dr. Amy Tiersten in New York called it “tremendously exciting news.”
Approved for two other cancers, Tecentriq works by boosting the immune system’s ability to spot and kill cancer cells.
Most Read Business Stories
- Market turnaround? King County home prices take biggest one-month jump ever
- Viaduct gold rush: Big money flows into area around doomed Seattle highway
- Employee suit claims Seattle Melting Pot owner pocketed minimum wage surcharge and shortchanged workers
- Student loans leave couple worried about negative net worth | Money Makeover
- Study finds H-1B visa alternative OPT doesn't hurt U.S. workers
In a study of 900 women, the benefits were modest. Those who received Tecentriq plus chemo went two months longer on average without their cancer worsening compared with those on chemo alone. The combo caused nerve pain, nausea and other side effects.
Tecentriq costs about $13,400 per month.