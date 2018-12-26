WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI is drawing attention to modern-day money mules— people who use their bank accounts to move money for criminals for purposes they think are legitimate, even noble.

Officials say it’s an alarming trend, especially since many so-called mules are unwitting victims duped into their roles by fraudsters.

The FBI and international law enforcement have stepped up efforts against the fraud.

Europol said this month it had identified 1,504 money mules in a continent-wide bust. The FBI in June announced the arrests of 74 people for schemes targeting businesses and the elderly, and recently launched a publicity campaign.

The money mule cases are an offshoot of more generic frauds, including schemes that dupe people into thinking they’ve won the lottery and can claim their prizes by wiring an advance payment.