Federal prosecutors say accused fraudster Keenan Alexander Gracey poses a flight risk and a continued criminal risk to the community and should be jailed until his October trial.

Keenan Alexander Gracey may not stand trial until October, but federal prosecutors in Seattle want the accused fraudster behind bars until then. And to bolster their argument, prosecutors have pointed to, among things, the recent actions of a close family member — Gracey’s father.

Keenan Gracey, a 27-year-old former Newcastle resident, was arrested four days before Christmas on charges that he had bilked dozens of Washington and California residents out of more than $6 million by posing as a professional athlete and wealthy British financier, according to an indictment returned by a federal grand jury Jan. 3.

On Monday, federal prosecutors and Gracey’s public defenders filed a joint motion to postpone Gracey’s trial until Oct. 7 to give both sides more time to prepare for the complex case. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Wilkinson has argued against releasing Gracey in the interim because he presents “an extreme risk of flight and a serious danger to the community,” according to a detention memorandum filed Jan. 16.

A key piece of evidence of that risk, according to the memo, are actions allegedly taken last fall by Gracey’s father — David Gracey, a former Boeing employee who provided his son “with information about how to purchase a foreign passport and foreign residency.” These and other actions, according to the detention memo, show that “there is significant evidence that [Keenan] Gracey was investigating the possibility of fleeing the country prior to his arrest.”

Neither federal prosecutors nor Keenan Gracey’s federal public defender would comment on the case. David Gracey did not return several phone messages left by The Seattle Times.

David Gracey has not been charged by federal prosecutors with any crime. But he has been a growing presence in the case since last spring, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, acting on a complaint by an aggrieved investor, opened an investigation into Keenan Gracey’s investment activities.

According to federal charging documents, Keenan Gracey launched his fraudulent scheme in mid-2016 when he began representing himself as an Oxford-educated British billionaire with inside knowledge of lucrative corporate stock deals. Gracey’s victims, who ranged from wealthy investors to wage workers, were promised the chance to buy shares in soon-to-be-public companies at a massive “pre-IPO” discount, according to charging documents. The companies actually existed, but Gracey had no connection to them, prosecutors say.

To burnish his image as a highflying investor, Keenan Gracey manufactured an increasingly posh lifestyle. Using proceeds from his initial victims, Gracey leased Ferraris and Lamborghinis and took up residence in rented mansions in the Seattle area, Beverly Hills and San Diego, prosecutors say. He rented out VIP rooms at expensive restaurants for investor events.

Keenan Gracey spoke in an affected British accent, according to several witnesses, and told some victims he had played professional soccer in England. He also claimed to be training to play professional football, telling one victim he “was working on the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks training team,” according to a report filed by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. A Seahawks spokesperson on Wednesday said the team has “no record of anyone under that name.”

Keenan’s football assertion was likely bolstered by his hulking physical presence. Police records describe Keenan Gracey as 290 pounds and 6-foot-8 inches, and numerous selfies, often posed in front of fancy cars and homes, depict a muscular physique — although there are also indications Gracey wore platform shoes.

The elaborate ruse was convincing. By the time federal agents arrested him on Dec. 20 in Los Angeles County, Keenan Gracey had defrauded dozens of people of more than $6 million over a two-year period, according to the indictment. Many of Gracey’s investors “had liquidated their retirement accounts and taken on high-interest loans to ‘purchase’ Gracey’s phony stock,” according to the detention memo.

As in all federal cases, Keenan Gracey’s arrest was followed by a detention hearing process to determine whether he could be released pending trial. But federal prosecutors argued strenuously against his release because Gracey seemed highly likely to flee the country.

Prosecutors noted that, in addition to receiving the passport information from his father, Keenan Gracey is a Canadian citizen with “no personal or economic ties to the community (apart from committing fraud on its residents),” according to the detention memo. Prosecutors also presented evidence that Keenan Gracey has routinely used aliases, including Xander Gracey and Xander Keenan, and “has access to large amounts of cash.” They pointed specifically to a September 2018 email Keenan Gracey allegedly sent to one of his victims with a photograph showing stacks of hundred-dollar bills.

Prosecutors also argued that Keenan Gracey poses a persistent criminal risk to the community because he continued his fraudulent schemes despite being aware that he was under federal investigation. As the detention memo notes, “Even after being sued by the [Securities and Exchange Commission] for securities fraud, and while subject to a temporary restraining order, Gracey continued to defraud investors out of an additional $2 million.” Prosecutors say Keenan Gracey was still perpetrating the fraud almost until the day he was arrested.

To support that contention, prosecutors presented a report by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents who had interviewed one of Gracey’s alleged victims. The victim, referred to only as D.E., told investigators that Keenan Gracey began pushing the “pre-IPO” deal in June 2018 but was still making false claims about the deal on Dec. 7. D.E. ultimately invested $400,000 with Keenan Gracey, according to the FBI report.

D.E. also told federal investigators he wired the $400,000, not to Keenan Gracey, but to David Gracey, via bank accounts at Wells Fargo, Bank of America and HSBC, according to the FBI report. . What’s more, D.E. told investigators that he had actually been introduced to Keenan Gracey by David Gracey in 2011, when both D.E. and David Gracey worked at Boeing. David Gracey left Boeing during a major layoff in 2013, according to the report.

Keenan Gracey could challenge his detention by requesting a review from the court — although as of Thursday no request had been filed.

But his continued detention may be of little solace to the alleged victims.

In the case of D.E., his $400,000 investment came partly out of personal savings and partly from personal loans. D.E. also told investigators that he “does not have the money that is needed to pay back the loans, and is concerned that his only reprieve may be through bankruptcy.”