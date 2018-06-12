Fast-fashion darling Fashion Nova has launched its first menswear collection.

The line, called simply MEN, includes both streetwear and statement pieces. The company said via email Monday that means everything from athleisure wear and distressed denim to palm tree print T-shirts and silk embroidered bomber jackets. Prices range from $9.99 to $49.99. And sizes go up to 3X.

The company that counts Cardi B and various Kardashians among its fans hasn’t left out the accessories, with sunglasses jewelry and footwear. In all, the line launched early Tuesday includes 500 pieces.

It’s the second brand expansion of the year for Fashion Nova. Earlier, the collaboration Cardi B x Fashion Nova was announced. The 100-piece collection with the rap star will debut in November.