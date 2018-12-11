WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers have reached an agreement on the farm bill, a mammoth package that will fund key safety net programs for the next five years.
The conference report signed Monday by members of the House and Senate is the result of months of negotiations. The bill has a price tag of $867 billion over a decade and is expected to be brought to a vote this week in the House, possibly as soon as Wednesday.
The legislation reauthorizes crop insurance and conservation programs and legalizes the cultivation of industrial hemp.
It does not make significant changes to the food stamp program that serves nearly 40 million low-income Americans. President Donald Trump and House Republicans had pushed to create new work requirements for food stamps, but negotiators rejected them.
Most Read Business Stories
- Blake Nordstrom discloses cancer diagnosis, plans to keep working through treatment
- Big switch in Seattle homebuying: from most to fewest bidding wars in the country
- Verizon says 10,400 managers accept buyout offer
- Seattle-area home prices drop again — down 11 percent in last six months
- The future is bright for the video games of yesterday