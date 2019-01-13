BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party is set to call for Germany to leave the European Union if it isn’t reformed, but backed off setting a five-year deadline.
The anti-migration party on Sunday debated its platform for the May 26 European Parliament election.
News agency dpa says delegates approved stating that if the party’s “fundamental reform approaches” can’t be realized “within a reasonable period,” Germany’s withdrawal from the EU or the bloc’s dissolution and the founding of a looser European economic alliance would be “necessary as a last resort.”
An initial draft had called for a possible German withdrawal if reform couldn’t be achieved within one, five-year European Parliament term. Party leaders argued against a fixed date.
The overall agenda still needs final approval from delegates.