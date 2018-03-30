DALLAS (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old girl killed when their Dallas house exploded has filed a $1 million wrongful death lawsuit against a utility alleging natural gas leaks caused the blast.

Atmos (AT’-muhs) Energy was named in the negligence lawsuit filed Thursday in Dallas. Officials with Dallas-based Atmos didn’t immediately return messages for comment Friday.

The lawsuit says Linda Rogers died and several relatives were hurt in the Feb. 23 explosion that destroyed their house. The lawsuit blames the deadly explosion on natural gas leaking from an Atmos pipeline system.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board, released a month after the explosion, says natural gas leaks in the neighborhood near Dallas Love Field airport were first detected Jan. 1.

Hundreds of homes were evacuated following the blast.