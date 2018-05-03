FALLON, Nev. (AP) — The Fallon City Council has turned thumbs down to the sale of recreational marijuana in the rural community 60 miles east of Reno.

The Nevada Appeal reports the council voted Tuesday to direct city staff to draft an ordinance that will prohibit any zoning or licensing regulations for marijuana cultivation, testing, distribution or retail sales.

Pot sales for medicinal purposes will continue.

Council members cited three main reasons for their action — the potential impacts on users, the shortage of county votes in support of recreational sales and conflicts between local and federal laws.

Fifty nine percent of Churchill County voters and 54 percent of the voters in Fallon voted against the statewide ballot measure that made recreational pot legal beginning last summer.

The council plans to consider the proposed ordinance at its meeting May 15.

___

