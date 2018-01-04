NEW YORK (AP) — A man who posed as a millionaire oil tycoon to scam women on internet dating sites out of thousands of dollars has been sentenced in New York to nearly four years in prison.
John Edward Taylor was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan federal court for a fraud that cost women on the East Coast from New York to Atlanta more than $290,000.
The sentence was announced by Judge Laura Taylor Swain after she listened to six victims and an apologetic Taylor describe a fraud that lasted nearly seven years.
The fraud was exposed after a Philadelphia married couple who met Taylor reported their experience to the FBI.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state AG sues Motel 6 over giving ICE info on 9,000 guests
- Injured conductor, passenger sue over fatal Amtrak derailment onto I-5 south of Tacoma
- Bitcoin-like cryptocurrency used to buy home in Tukwila, likely a first for Seattle-area market
- Seahawks sign kicker Jason Myers as replacement candidate for Blair Walsh
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
A defense lawyer urged leniency, saying Taylor is mentally ill and needs therapy more than prison.
The judge noted Taylor left some victims in financial ruin.