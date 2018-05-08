FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — The limit of cannabis retail shops within Fairbanks city limits has been set at 25.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that the Fairbanks City Council tied 3-3 on whether to allow 15 or 25 retail shops. Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly was then called in to break the tie on Monday, and voted to set the limit at 25.

Matherly opted to give every entrepreneur that has initiated a retail license review with the state an opportunity before the city council, instead of potentially blocking some businesses. A limit of 15 likely would have barred some from opening.

As many as 19 businesses are seeking retail licenses with the state but have not been reviewed by the council.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com