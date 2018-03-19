FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly has defended the city’s decision to tear down the Masonic Temple in wake of its roof collapsing.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Matherly took to social media on Sunday to explain why the building that had been listed on the National Register of Historic Places had to be demolished. City officials deemed it a safety hazard after a heavy snowload caused a portion the 112-year-old temple’s roof to cave in on Saturday.

Matherly says he understands the hard feelings, but the building was unsound and the city had an emergency on its hands.

Matherly says the city was obligated to tear down the back part of the building, which was collapsing. He says the owner made the call to tear down the front portion.

