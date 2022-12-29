After laying off 208 workers in Washington, Twitter is now facing eviction and will close its downtown Seattle office, according to reports Thursday by The New York Times and tech news publication Platformer.

Since 2014, the social media company’s Seattle office has been at Century Square tower downtown in a space that can accommodate 200 workers. According to The New York Times, janitorial and security services at Twitter’s Seattle office have now been cut, and in some cases the remaining employees have resorted to bringing their own toilet paper.

Landlord Unico Properties did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Seattle Times. Court records do not show any eviction lawsuits pending against Twitter.

In November, 208 workers at the Seattle office were cut among the 3,700 companywide a week after Tesla founder Elon Musk completed his $44 billion Twitter acquisition. Twitter had a 7,500-person workforce.

Platformer reported Thursday evening that Twitter’s remaining Seattle-based workers have been directed to work from home.

Office closures are the latest step taken by Musk to cut costs at Twitter. This month, on a live forum on Twitter, he said the company was on track to have a “negative cash flow situation” of $3 billion next year due to a lack of advertising revenue and increased costs, such as debt payments.