Facebook, under pressure to thwart fake news, said last week that it would survey users to find out what news publications they deem trustworthy.

It turns out the survey the company is using asks just two questions: whether a user has heard of a certain website, and whether the user trusts it entirely, a lot, somewhat, barely or not at all.

Facebook confirmed to BuzzFeed, which first reported about the survey questions, that there is only one version of the survey being circulated.

Last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post that “there’s too much sensationalism, misinformation and polarization in the world today … That’s why it’s important that News Feed promotes high quality news that helps build a sense of common ground” — and pretty much said the survey would contain exactly what it contains.

But seeing the simple survey in its entirety might come as a bit of a shock to publishers that have grown dependent on the online traffic Facebook sends their way. The survey could help determine whether Facebook’s many users will see their news content.

Adam Mosseri, head of News Feed at Facebook, said on Twitter: “I understand that some people may balk at how simple a survey is, but complicated surveys can be confusing and bias signal, and meaningful patterns can emerge from broad surveys.”