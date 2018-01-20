There are no hard-and-fast rules dictating the terms of membership in the 30-stock Dow Jones industrial average. But some observers are speculating that it’s time for struggling GE to exit and dominant Facebook to come on board.

The worst week in eight years for General Electric’s stock is rekindling an age-old debate, namely, how bad can things get before your status in the Dow Jones industrial average is threatened? While kicking out the longest-standing member wouldn’t come easily for the gauge’s overseers — S&P Dow Jones Indices — removal could pave the way for another whose time, many say, has come.

That’s Facebook, whose dominance in social media has made it one of the largest publicly traded companies in the world.

“If I had to put my money on it, Facebook is on top of my list,” said Richard Moroney, the editor of the Dow Theory Forecasts newsletter and chief investment officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. “GE has been floundering. They’d probably wait for GE to make an announcement of a divestiture, or breakup, or anything along these lines to give them an excuse to put it out.”

For now, speculation about GE’s ejection is just that, speculation, with analysts generally mum on the topic and no hard-and-fast rules dictating the terms of membership. Still, the company’s stock chart is ugly — it trades just above $16 after flirting with $32 as recently as July. And its gap to the highest priced Dow constituent, Boeing, has grown to the widest since 2011.

GE sank 45 percent in 2017, compared with a 25 percent gain in the Dow, as it struggled with weak demand for industrial products from gas turbines to locomotives and oil field equipment. This week’s 13 percent plunge was triggered by a larger-than-expected $6.2 billion charge and CEO John Flannery’s comments about the possible need to break the company apart.

Luke Shane, a spokesman for S&P Dow Jones Indices, declined to comment on speculation about membership changes. The 30-stock gauge is unique in that its members are chosen by a committee instead of an objective, rules-based process.

According to the index manager’s website, the Dow favors a company that “has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth and is of interest to a large number of investors.” It also seeks to maintain “adequate” sector representation.