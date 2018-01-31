Facebook’s year was marred by challenges that led the company to rethink its main product, the News Feed, and warn that the changes could reduce time spent and engagement on the social network.

Facebook said people are spending less time on its social network, and fewer people are coming to the service daily in North America, for the first time ever.

Facebook reported 1.4 billion daily active users in the fourth quarter, slightly missing a 1.41 billion average estimate from three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. That amounted to the slowest user growth on record.

Daily active users in the U.S. and Canada declined from 185 million in the third quarter to 184 million in the latest period, the company also said.

Facebook’s year was marred by challenges that led Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to rethink the company’s main product, the News Feed, and warn that the changes could reduce time spent and engagement on the social network. Zuckerberg said the company will focus on “time well spent” and “meaningful interactions” for users — terms Facebook hasn’t said how it will define or measure.

Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that Facebook made changes in the fourth quarter that cut the number of viral videos in people’s news feeds. Those tweaks, and others, have already reduced time spent on Facebook by roughly 50 million hours a day, he noted.

“They’ve warned about a decline in one of the basic fundamental financial drivers,” said Mark Mahaney, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “That’s going to probably serve as an overhang on the stock.”

Some analysts reckon declines in user growth and engagement are driven by people’s frustration with their experience on Facebook, rather than Zuckerberg’s changes.

“Perhaps the real reason that Facebook is making these changes is because they are alarmed by the internal statistics around reach, engagement, form factor etc.?” Neil Campling, co-head of the global thematic group at Mirabaud Securities, wrote in a note after the results.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose to $12.97 billion, beating the $12.6 billion average analysts’ estimate and demonstrating dominance in mobile advertising.

Facebook reported net income of $4.3 billion, or $1.44 a share, in the fourth quarter.

Recent U.S. tax-law changes forced the company to set aside more money to pay taxes, cutting earnings in the latest period by 77 cents a share, it said.

Without that, profit would have been $2.21 a share. Analysts were looking for $1.95 a share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Facebook has become more self-critical since revealing a campaign by Russia to spread political discord around the 2016 presidential election that reached an estimated 150 million U.S. users on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook has been cooperating with Congress, while publicly questioning whether social media is good for democracy and users’ mental health.

Russia’s operation — in the U.S. and before other elections around the world — was made easier by incentives on Facebook that reward attention-grabbing content.

Zuckerberg is looking to tweak the news feed to emphasize news and advertising from trustworthy sources, local providers and authentic accounts.