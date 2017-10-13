NEW YORK (AP) — Several online services already offer food delivery, but that doesn’t mean Facebook won’t jump on board anyway.
The social-media giant says ordering food for takeout or delivery is complicated. It promises to help save time by bringing existing food-delivery services into its app and partnering with some restaurants directly.
Of course, using Facebook to order food might prompt users to spend more time perusing their news feeds — and seeing ads.
U.S. Facebook users can order from local restaurants and big chains.
Most people who order food already have accounts set up with individual restaurants and delivery apps, however. Facebook will have to persuade them to start the process inside its app instead of using GrubHub, UberEats, Amazon or niche delivery services like Caviar.