Facebook shares climbed 1.6 percent Thursday to $185.53 taking it above its closing price of $185.09 set on March 16, just before the Cambridge Analytica news broke.

Facebook’s shares have recovered from a data scandal that caused a reckoning over how the company handles user privacy and sent Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of Congress.

Since the revelation in mid-March that Cambridge Analytica, a political ad consulting firm, got data on tens of millions of users without their consent, Facebook has been scrambling to address criticism. The company reviewed all its products and made changes to how much information it shares with app developers.

“I just think this will blow over and the stock is going to go higher,” said Gary Bradshaw, a fund manager at Hodges Capital Management who owns about 250,000 shares of Facebook for his clients. “I don’t see the companies that advertise backing away.”

The increased public skepticism about Facebook’s data standards has so far done little to affect the company’s financial performance.

Facebook in late April reported first-quarter revenue that beat analysts’ estimates and said it continued to add users.