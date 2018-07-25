NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook’s user base and revenue grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter as the company grappled with privacy issues, sending its stock tumbling after hours.
While it was the company’s first full quarter following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, analysts attributed the user growth shortfall largely to European privacy rules that went into effect in May.
Facebook had 2.23 billion monthly users as of June 30, up 11 percent from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting 2.25 billion, according to FactSet.
The company earned $5.1 billion, or $1.74 per share, up 31 percent and above analysts’ estimates of $1.71.
Most Read Business Stories
- Canadian executives transferring to U.S. losing visa perk at Blaine crossing
- Facebook must stop advertisers from excluding people from viewing ads for housing, jobs and more
- US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs VIEW
- Boeing’s $418M tanker writedown rattles investors
- From the sky to your home, airplane parts get a second life
But revenue — up 42 percent to $13.23 billion— was slightly below the $13.34 that Wall Street was expecting.
Facebook’s shares fell 7.6 percent after-hours after closing at $217.50.