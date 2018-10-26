NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says it has removed 82 pages, accounts and groups linked to Iran from its service and from Instagram for spreading misinformation.
The company says the accounts were targeting U.S. and U.K. citizens and typically represented themselves to be American and in some cases British citizens, posting about politically charged topics such as race relations and opposition to President Donald Trump.
Facebook said Friday that a manual review of the accounts linked them to Iran. Facebook has traditionally relied heavily on automated checks to detect misinformation and other bad behavior on its service.
The company has already disclosed that it found and removed similar activity originating in Iran in August.
Most Read Business Stories
- Free rent in Seattle, no catch: Landlords' faith inspired a gift for tenants
- H-1B lottery change could help big tech companies, hurt outsourcers
- As Sea-Tac Airport traffic booms, distant neighborhoods are noisy despite FAA plan
- Paul Allen's sister Jody named executor, trustee of late billionaire's estate
- Costco gets the go-ahead for expanded corporate headquarters in Issaquah
The removals come less than two weeks before the U.S. midterm elections.