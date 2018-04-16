ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Facebook will be visiting New Mexico as part of a program to boost small businesses and build the digital skills of people both on and off the social networking site.

Facebook has opened registration for its community boost program, which kicks off April 30 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

Thirty cities will be visited and Albuquerque is among the initial stops.

The kickoff comes amid a privacy scandal that has shaken the social platform, but a congressional hearing on the subject helped to solidify how intertwined Facebook has become not only in people’s social lives but the economic survival of entrepreneurs.

According to Facebook, nearly half of small and medium-sized businesses in New Mexico that use the platform consider it an essential tool for running their businesses.