ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Facebook says it is partnering with Central New Mexico Community College to establish a certificate program in digital marketing.

Marne Levine — who is the chief operating officer for Instagram, a social media platform owned by Facebook — announced the partnership Monday at an Albuquerque event meant to boost small businesses and build digital skills.

Thirty cities will be visited as part of the program, and Albuquerque is among the initial stops.

Facebook also plans to fund scholarships for more people to attend a coding boot camp at CNM.

Facebook’s event in Albuquerque comes amid a privacy scandal that has shaken the social media giant, although the platform still remains intertwined in the social lives of its user and economic survival of entrepreneurs.